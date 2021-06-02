Smart unveils ‘Magic SIM’ with 24 GB no-expiry data

Local telco Smart Communications has launched the Smart Magic SIM, a limited-edition prepaid SIM that comes with 24 GB no-expiry open access data for P399.

Upon activation, subscribers can use the SIM’s preloaded 24 GB data for work, school, social media, or entertainment.

“The Smart Magic SIM is our most compelling bundle pack yet, which we have specially designed to give users generous data right from the get-go so they can simply pursue their passions. On top of this, we bring a much-differentiated digital experience because of our fastest and most reliable mobile network,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.

The Smart Magic SIM is ready-to-use in all smartphones including Smart 5G-certified devices, and is available at the Smart Online Store, Smart’s Flagship Store in Lazada, and on GrabMart

Smart Magic SIM users can also link their account to the GigaLife App to avail of exclusive rewards and data offers such as Magic Data with just a few taps on their phones.