Fitbit releases Minions-themed activity and sleep tracker

Lifestyle wearable brand Fitbit has announced that the Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions fitness tracker will begin local availability starting this month, June 2021. Featuring customizable daily activity goals, a waterproof design, and eight days of battery life, this special edition Fitbit Ace 3 designed for kids will retail for P4,790.

The new “Minions” themed Ace 3 will retain the same functionalities of the regular version; from all-day activity tracking, up to eight days of battery life, animated clock faces, sleep tracking with bedtime reminders and silent alarms, up to 50 meters water resistance, in-app messaging and competitions, virtual badges, and a family account for parents to manage their kids’ watch.

Some of the new additions to the Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions include an engraved accessory band in Minions Yellow colorway as well as Despicable Blue and Mischief Black options, embossed character designs, a silicone bumper, an exclusive clock animated clock face, and Minions-themed accomplishment badges in the Fitbit app.

“Parents and kids love our Ace activity and sleep trackers for their engaging and motivating features that inspire kids to stay active and build healthy habits. Introducing Illumination’s Minions to the Ace family brings fun, new Minions inspired features that weave in even more personality and surprises into the Fitbit experience for families and kids, keeping them moving and happy alongside their favorite on-screen characters,” said Alison Ross Powers, head of Global Strategic Partnerships for Fitbit at Google.

Similar to the entire Ace roster, the Ace 3 Special Edition can be setup with a Fitbit family account so parents can still access privacy controls and protections, as well as view their kids’ activity and app experience. It can be purchased at Fitbit.com, Digital Walker and Lazada for P4,790, while the accessory bands sell for P1,390 apiece.