Oppo intros new earbuds, smartwatch gear in PH

Smart device brand Oppo has officially announced the local availability of its latest earbuds and smartwatch offerings – the Oppo Enco X retailing for P6,999, and the Oppo Band priced at P1,699.

Aside from physical brand concept stores nationwide, the IoT gear can also be bought at Oppo’s official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Oppo Philippines vice president for national sales Zen Han remarked on how Filipino consumers are adapting quickly to a more digital-driven lifestyle – a new way of living that comes with its own needs and demands for products that boost convenience and productivity – hence, the addition of Oppo Enco X and Oppo Band to the company’s IoT product roster.

“The Oppo Enco X aims to deliver world class audio experience whenever and wherever while the Oppo Band that will definitely help you #ActivateYourHealth for your ultimate fitness goals,” Han said.

The acoustic system and structural design of the Oppo Enco X wireless earphones are built in partnership with Danish loudspeaker brand Dynaudio, enabling it to deliver more texture in the audio reproduction process and provide a fully-functioning noise-cancelling function.

To withstand any interference and boost latency reduction, the Enco X is also equipped with Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 for better compatibility with the newest Android and iOS operating system versions.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Band wearable fitness and health device offers a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function even when the user is sleeping to detect health problems that are sleep and heart-related in nature. It also comes with 12 different workout modes, and the biometric data is analyzed through the brand’s own HeyTap Health app.

Apart from its fitness functions, the Oppo Band can also display message and call notifications of the phones its paired with, control the music playback, and even locate the user’s phone. This device is available in two colorways – Black and Purple.