Shopee TV show for ‘6.6’ sale offers BMW X3, house and lot as prizes

Online shopping site Shopee is putting up its Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special, its biggest TV show to date. Filipinos can watch the fiesta themed-celebration, broadcast live from Araneta Coliseum, by tuning in to GMA-7 and Shopee Live on June 6, 2:00-3:30 PM.

Until July 7, users can also enjoy free shipping, daily ₱1 deals, up to 20% cashback, and more at Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale.

“Shopee welcomes the second half of the year with a bang as we launch the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale. We’re proud of all the milestones we’ve achieved in the first half of the year, and starting with this campaign, we look forward to reaching new ones. With our supersized 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale and TV Special, Shopee aims to spread joy to Filipinos, cater to their needs, and remain a valued partner to our brands and sellers,” said Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.

Highlights of the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special:

Over ₱15 million worth of prizes

During the TV Special, viewers can catch three Shopee Shake sessions, where they can win either ₱300,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; ₱500,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; or a BMW X3. One lucky Shopee Milyonaryo winner can also claim the ₱1,000,000 jackpot prize, plus a house and lot sponsored by Frontrow. Aside from cash prizes and giveaways, viewers can claim over ₱7,000,000 worth of vouchers from Shopee.

Appearances from local and international celebrities

K-Pop fans can tune in to the TV special to watch Korea’s rising boy group, Treasure, as they perform hits such as “I Love You,” “MMM,” and “My Treasure.” Viewers can also catch local celebrities such as Shopee brand ambassador Willie Revillame, who will also be hosting the show; Jennylyn Mercado; Rhian Ramos; Michele Gumabao; Glaiza de Castro; Mikael Daez; Mark Herras; Gloc-9; Sef Cadayona; Skusta Clee; Flow G; Mark Maglasang; and finally John Lloyd Cruz, who is set to make his TV comeback since his hiatus in 2017.

Big promotions from leading brands

Shoppers should stay tuned during the show to enjoy exclusive flash deals from go-to household, food, and tech brands such as Huawei, Reckitt, GSK, Pampers, Domino’s, Bonchon, Century, SC Johnson, Oppo, Potato Corner, Globe, Smart, and Moonleaf.

Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale

Users can enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, daily ₱1 deals, and 20% cashback on several categories at Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, which runs until July 7.

