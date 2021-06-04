PH firm launches first pop-up gaming truck in Southeast Asia

San Juan City-based GG Company Inc. has unveiled the GG Truck, which is said to be Southeast Asia’s first ever pop-up mobile gaming truck in a series of private demos to potential investors and future event customers.

The GG Truck aims to gamify more than 42,000 barangays in the Philippines by helping brands connect with Gen Z and Millennials through interactive experiences.

“We realized that many brands and organizations struggle to connect with the elusive Gen Z and Millennial market,” said Ron Castro, president of GG COMPANY. “For these audiences, gaming has emerged as the new pop culture, and is increasingly becoming the primary means for connection and socialization especially during this pandemic. GG Truck allows brands to offer Gen Z and Millennials relevant and engaging experiences.”

One of the biggest trends in gaming culture is the rise of hyper-casual mobile gaming. According to a recent study by Newzoo, around 3 out of 4 Filipinos who are online play mobile games.

In addition, according to Hootsuite, 9 out of 10 smartphone owners play on their gadgets as well. Mobile games consist of several genres that appeal to a wide variety of gamers, young and old, and from casual to competitive.

While GG Truck offers the opportunity to conduct online tournaments for the hottest esports titles, it is also redefining the hyper-casual gaming experience by allowing gamers to compete against each other, according to the company.

“With GG Truck, brands can take advantage of this mobile gaming phenomenon. Brands can utilize our game inventory and customizable features to hold gamified on-ground events, then broadcast that online to a much wider audience,” Castro said.

The GG Truck sports a 10 ft x 6 ft LED screen, a pop-up stage, and sound system to give users an immersive gaming experience. It also comes with free Wi-Fi with a range of up to 500 meters, so gamers can connect and interact in a tournament platform with their matches broadcast online. Barring any structural interference, gamers can even connect from the safety of their own homes, the company said.

“Safety is our utmost priority for any event. We work closely with the local government units (LGU) to ensure all safety standards are being met so that everyone can enjoy gaming without worry. This is a time where people crave for interaction and need something positive in their lives, but we want to be there for them at the right time and in the right way,” said Castro.

The company said health and safety protocols set by the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Department of Health are strictly followed where GG Trucks are deployed. It has also implemented the mandatory use of face masks and face shields, frequent sanitation in all its events, and required swab testing for employees prior to demos taking place.

Apart from gaming, GG Truck can also be used by brands, game publishers and business institutions for various types of Covid-safe activities such as product launches and sampling, employee engagement activities, public service initiatives, and others in a highly cost-efficient way.