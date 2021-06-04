Shopee University Summit wraps up inaugural session in PH

E-commerce platform Shopee recently wrapped up its inaugural Shopee University Summit in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), AdSpark, Facebook, and brands such as HP, Messy Bessy, and Globe myBusiness.

Current and aspiring entrepreneurs learned about the e-commerce landscape, understood the importance of marketing tools and strategies, and heard success stories from accomplished online sellers on Shopee.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is proud to have launched our first-ever Shopee University Summit last May 27. With the steady growth of e-commerce, it’s essential that we support our sellers as they transition online. Shopee will amplify our efforts in providing accessible training and seminars to help Filipino entrepreneurs rise up, succeed, and achieve continuous business growth amidst the ongoing pandemic.”

DTI assistant secretary Jean Pacheco was present to share the various initiatives to help MSMEs go digital. Representatives from different industries such as Marty Buragay from Facebook talked about the new purchasing habits and expectations in the new normal, and Joey Flores from digital agency AdSpark discussed the significance of an effective ad and the importance of strategic planning. Brands like HP also shared insights on how e-commerce can help MSMEs grow their businesses.

The pandemic brought about challenges to a majority of Filipino entrepreneurs. For some, it was about learning to shift to an online model overnight or enabling a remote workforce. For others, it was about optimizing their processes or finances to keep the business running.

Aside from brands and industry experts, two Shopee Marketplace sellers also shared their experience in e-commerce. Jennalyn Indigado, owner of Small Wonders, said that while her e-commerce journey on Shopee started as an accident, her business grew bigger when she joined Shopee and now ships approximately 800 orders daily.

Meanwhile, Nikka Solomon of ClosetByNikka2600, a former banker-turned-online-seller, doubled her orders when she started using Shopee Live to promote her fashion items, especially during big campaigns.

The Shopee University Summit is on YouTube.