Arcserve expands data management offerings with StorageCraft merger

No company is safe from cyberattacks. No matter how big a company is or how sophisticated its systems are, if it becomes the target of cybercriminals, every attempt will be made to exploit the vulnerabilities of its data storage and information processes.

News about cyberattacks from all over the world bear this out. For the first three months of this year alone, several global companies have suffered downtimes and data breaches all because of cyberattacks.

These companies include an airplane manufacturer, a computer maker, and Internet of Things device company. They have joined an ever-expanding list of companies that have fallen prey to cyberattacks.

As more and more information continue to be used, processed, and generated 24/7 in real time across the world, so will attempts to illegally copy, distribute, access, alter, and even destroy it.

So far, no fool-proof solution has ever been devised to protect against cyberattacks. As software security solutions become more robust, so do cybrcriminals.

However, global standards and best practices have emerged to protect data systems and infrastructures.

All experts agree that the best protection against cybercriminals is to formulate a plan that will be set in motion, in case of an attack, a breach, or an outage.

The plan covers the first crucial steps that will be taken to ensure that the breach is contained, damages are limited, and recovery is immediately undertaken.

In short, the plan will ensure the company’s business continuity, even while its data has been temporarily compromised.

By far, no company is more positioned to provide the best data protection than Arcserve, the world’s most experienced data and ransomware-protection provider in the world today.

In March, Arcserve was able to meet another milestone. It announced that regulators have approved its merger with StorageCraft, making the company one of the fifth largest data management and protection vendors around the world.

As a result of the merger, the now significantly expanded Arcserve solutions portfolio brings much-needed simplification and agility to channel organizations. It allows them to simplify the selling process with solutions, services, and support from one vendor while also providing diversification to help expand addressable market share, scale revenue, and create margin opportunities. Flexible perpetual license and subscription business models will further optimize market and revenue opportunities and enable friction-free commerce.

Moreover, the merger will soon bring about the most advanced set of data protection and recovery solutions managed through a single pane of glass.

The merger has “changed the game,” said Tom Signorello, CEO of Arcserve.

“Until now, there was no single company able to provide a solution portfolio to solve all customer data protection and business continuity needs with simplicity, agility, affordability, and scale,” Signorello said.

“The new Arcserve just changed the game. We have a clear and compelling vision for our future. One that will bring much-needed business continuity, an exciting future roadmap, and certainty for our customers.”

ACW Distribution (Phils.), Inc. has been the Arcserve authorized distributor in the Philippines supporting reseller partners and customers with business and technical services. Start your journey on the road to becoming an Arcserve business partner, get in touch (02) 8706 5592 I sales@acw-group.com.ph.

Sponsored Post