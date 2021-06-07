DTI revamps online price monitoring system ‘e-Presyo’

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is enhancing “e-Presyo,” its online price monitoring system that was created in 2015.

The “e-Presyo” is a repository of all prevailing prices of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) that are being monitored by the DTI nationwide. It allows consumers to access the system and check stores selling products that are lower than the suggested retail prices (SRPs).

With the constant advancement of technology, the DTI said it is targeting to optimize the collecting, processing, and storing of real-time prices/inventory of BNPCs within the new Supply Chain Analytics (SCAn) System.

To further improve the e-Presyo, the DTI partnered with the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation, Inc. (UPPAF), a grantee of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The enhancement of e-Presyo will be undertaken in two phases. Phase 1 was completed last March 30 that transferred the BNPCs’ SRPs to the SCAn Application while Phase 2 will dwell on the complete migration of the department’s data and programming of the enhanced features of the system.

“The DTI is set to meet with its stakeholders on the enhancements in the OPMS to update them on the changes and improvements of the said system,” said DTI Consumer Protection Group undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo.

Amid the ongoing enhancement of the e-Presyo, DTI reminded the public and business establishments to regularly check the prevailing prices or price freeze of the basic necessities through the e-Presyo page particularly the Price Freeze tab.