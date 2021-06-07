Mercedes F1 team to use AMD tech for virtual racing contests

Semiconductor company AMD will officially be powering the e-sports arm of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for competitive virtual racing with the new AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards built on AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processors with Zen 3 core architecture.

Now able to access Radeon software to reach higher framerates and low latency gameplay, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team will exclusively be using AMD software and hardware as part of its newly-forged partnership.

The team’s racers will be leveraging its partner’s AMD Smart Access Memory, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), and Ryzen technologies for a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. As part of the deal, AMD will also contribute gaming systems to a soon-to-be-launched Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Training Facility in the United Kingdom.

“AMD is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to provide the best possible gaming experiences. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team share our passion for extreme gaming performance, and we are delighted to provide their professional drivers with the latest high-performance AMD Radeon and Ryzen technologies that deliver high framerates, low latency and the smoothest gaming experiences when it matters most,” explained John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD.

This new partnership expands on the existing multi-year collaboration efforts between AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. The initial stages included the rollout of the initial esports gaming rigs for Mercedes drivers to practice and compete on.

“I am thrilled by the performance of the AMD system,” said Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports driver Jarno Opmeer. “The increased framerate is terrific, and I can feel the reduced latency — the steering wheel and pedals feedback is much faster. I’m looking forward to pushing myself and my in-game performance even further with the help of AMD this season,” Taylor said.