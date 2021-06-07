Poco reveals budget 5G smartphone

The latest offering from the gaming smartphone brand Poco is a 5G device that features Mediatek’s new Dimensity 700 chip, a high-resolution display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Set to retail for P8,990 (4GB+64GB) and P11,990 (6GB+128GB), the Poco M3 Pro 5G brings a 5G smartphone experience with an entry-level price tag.

Now a standalone company, the Poco brand managed to bring 5G dual SIM support to a budget device, pairing it with a smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate and a beefy battery life. It is also a first for the brand to utilize the Dimensity roster manufactured by semiconductor firm Mediatek.

The Dimensity 5G lineup is originally meant to power high-end smartphones, PCs, routers, mobile hotspots, and other 5G-centric technology. This series supports sub-6GHz through an integrated 5G modem in the chipset, HDR-enhancing video playback, AI-accelerated image processing, flagship-level game boosting algorithms, and more fluid 90Hz display performance.

The SoC under the Poco M3 Pro 5G’s hood is part of the Mediatek Dimensity 700 series. This family of chips is intended for mid-tier smartphones with high-performing screens and power efficiency. It is built through the 7nm manufacturing process, and comes with up to 2CC Carrier Aggregation support, the MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology, MiraVision 4K HDR multimedia, multi-camera options, and enhancements for 90Hz screens.

“We are very pleased to share that as of May 6, 2021, Poco achieved a total of over 17 million shipments since the launch of Poco F1 in 2018. For Poco M3 alone, the overall global shipment has surpassed 3 million units since its launch last November. Not only have we achieved tremendous growth in terms of shipment, but our fan-base has also been growing rapidly. Now we even have a Poco community app where fans can share their feedback that is later used in our product development,” said Kevin Qiu, head of Poco Global.

This device also gives its users the freedom to pick between 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, and 30Hz display performance through DynamicSwitch, adapting the refresh rate to save power. The 6.5″ FHD+ display can produce images in 1080P resolution, and uses two light sensors to adjust to the most suitable level of brightness.

The 48MP main sensor is paired with a dedicated macro shooter and depth sensor, while the stock camera app hosts the most basic features found in the majority of midrange smartphones – from Night Mode, Time-Lapse, and Timed Burst. Meanwhile, the 5000mAh battery comes with a 22.5W charger and provides it with up to 18W of fast charging.

“The benefits of a fast 5G network go beyond super fast downloads, high quality videos and extra smooth gaming – 5G also allows for a more stable network in crowded areas. By taking advantage of the benefits brought by 5G at the current price point, a rarity in the market, Poco M3 Pro 5G is yet another proof of our promise to offer our users innovations that truly matter,” explained Angus Ng, head of product marketing at Poco Global.

Other Poco M3 Pro 5G features include an infrared blaster, near-field communication functionality, a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3D curved back panel. It will arrive in three color variants – Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue. Both the 4GB+64GB (P8,990) and 6GB+128GB (P11,990) are available for purchase via Lazada.