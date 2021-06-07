Poly unveils new noise-cancelling headset for remote workers

Poly, maker of videoconferencing gear and solutions, has announced the official availability of its latest stereo Bluetooth headset in the Philippines. Featuring the brand’s next generation Acoustic Fence and Advanced Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the Voyager Focus 2 is Poly’s answer to the need of a smart and wireless headset with ANC for employees working anywhere.

“In this work-from-anywhere era where background noise comes at you from all sides, workers are looking for technology that reduces distractions and allows them to focus on what really matters,” said Samir Sayed, managing director for Asean and Korea at Poly.

Poly used its latest noise reduction technology to deliver clear audio, while the user can switch between three noise-cancelling settings – high, mid, or off. The headset also comes with a carrying case for the user’s convenience.

“The Voyager Focus 2 is packed with three levels of hybrid ANC so all you hear is your call, while on the other end all they hear is your voice – no other background noises – thanks to our high-performance microphones and Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology,” Sayed said.

For added security, the headset also comes with a Dynamic Mute Alert feature which indicates if the user is on mute, and gives an online indicator for others to know when the user is busy. There are also smart sensors in place for answering calls and controlling music playback. The microphone boom also automatically switches depending on which side the device is worn.

The new Voyager Focus 2 is powered by an extended battery life of up to 19 hours, an option for an accessory cord, and audio over USB mode. It is available in two variants, UC and Office version – the latter being able to be charged on its base when not in use.

The Voyager Focus 2 also supports Poly Lens, a personal device support service for remote troubleshooting. The Voyager Focus 2 comes with a 2-year limited warranty and access to Poly’s standard support, and is available now from authorized resellers nationwide.