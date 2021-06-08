DOST Region 2 director appointed as undersecretary for regional operations

Sancho Mabborang, the regional director for Cagayan Valley at the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), has been named the new undersecretary for regional operations at the agency.

DOST secretary Fortunato dela Pena announced the appointment in his official Facebook page on Monday, June 7 — the same day that Mabborang took his oath of office at the DOST national headquarters in Bicutan, Taguig City.

“Usec. Sancho has been a model regional director from DOST – Region 2 who introduced many timely, relevant, and innovative programs in his region that has demonstrated science for the people,” dela Pena said.

“The nationwide project Onestore.ph which he coordinates has become a good tool or medium during the pandemic when online ordering and delivery has become a new normal,” he added.

Mabborang, an engineer, will assume the role left by Brenda L. Nazareth-Manzano, who died in February this year after a long battle with cancer. The DOST has yet to announce the replacement of Mabborang at the agency’s regional office in Tuguegarao City.

Mabborang has been awarded the Gawad CES of the Career Executive Service Board (CESB) through his implementation of SETUP (Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) among the micro, small and medium enterprises in Region 2, which consists of the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Batanes.

In April, he led the launch of the first “Smarter City Belt Project” in the Philippines to spur economic growth in Cagayan Valley.

Mabborang has been cited for his effective implementation of the onestore.ph, the first government e-commerce portal in the country that enables local MSMEs to market their products for free.

He is also credited for his achievements in research and development through the establishment of R&D centers and chairpersonship of the regional research and development committee.