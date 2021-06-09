NEDA wants accelerated rollout of digital contact tracing system

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has urged the government to speed up the implementation of the digital contact tracing system that could help reduce the period from detection of Covid-19 virus to isolation from 7 to 5 days.
Citing epidemiological models, NEDA said that implementing the digital contact tracing system can reduce Covid-19 cases by 51 percent. The system is currently being implemented in Pasig, Mandaluyong, Valenzuela, and Antipolo cities.
The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the expansion of this system to the rest of the country and ensuring interoperability across apps and LGUs.
NEDA has urged the government to accelerate the implementation of the vaccination program following the IATF’s decision to expand the A4 vaccine priority group to include all workers who work outside their homes, including government employees.
The added protection against Covid-19 will give our workers more confidence to go out and earn a living, while reducing virus transmission to their families.
NEDA also recommended the timely implementation of the recovery package, consisting of fiscal, monetary, and financial interventions amount to over P2.7 trillion or 15.4 percent of GDP since last year. This includes the 2021 budget, the 2020 budget extension, the Bayanihan 2 extension, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, and the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act. Accelerating the pace of their implementation would bring forward the benefits that these measures intend.