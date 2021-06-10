PH gearing up to launch its biggest satellite in 2023

Sustaining the gains from the country’s microsatellites Diwata-1 and Diwata-2, plans are underway to have a bigger Earth Observation satellite that can capture images of approximately 100,000 square kilometers of land area daily.

Dubbed the Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment, or MULA, the commercial-grade satellite will weigh 130 kilograms — the country’s biggest to date.

A 3D rendering of the MULA satellite (Photos courtesy of SSTL)

As shared by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña in a report on February 2021, the newest satellite initiative is currently being developed by the DOST-funded Advanced Satellite and Know-how Transfer for the Philippines (ASP) Project as part of the science agency’s priority agenda under the emerging technologies sector of providing space technology applications to public services.

The project is implemented by the University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) and the DOST-Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DOST-ASTI), and in coordination with the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), who will oversee its completion and expected launch by 2023, as well its management and operation thereafter.

It is being designed and manufactured together with British company Surrey Space Technology Ltd.

The new satellite MULA will carry a TrueColor camera capable of capturing 5m resolution images with a wide swath width of 120 kilometers. It will have 9 spectral bands that can be used for different environmental applications such as disaster management, land use and land cover change mapping, crop monitoring, and forestry management.

TrueColour was derived from SSTL’s Disaster Monitoring Constellation (DMC) satellite. Incorporating it into MULA’s 130-kg-mass category will be “a new benchmark for Earth Observation capabilities at this mass and price point,” said SSTL managing mirector Phil Brownnett in a statement.

The satellite will also be equipped with two other payloads: Automatic Identification System (AIS) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), which can be utilized for ship and aircraft detection and tracking.

The preliminary mission objectives of the satellite were determined based on a needs assessment conducted by the ASP Project of the Space Technology Applications Mastery, Innovation and Advancement (STAMINA4Space) Program with various stakeholders in the Philippines during the first quarter of 2020.

“We are all very excited to start the development of MULA. Equipped with the acquired technical know-how and capabilities through our experiences in building DIWATA and MAYA satellites, we are now moving forward with our first operational and industrial quality satellite aimed towards providing a wide range of socio-economic benefits for the country,” said PhilSA deputy director-general and ASP project leader Dr. Gay Jane Perez.

“With its capability to capture higher resolution images, we will be able to better monitor terrestrial ecosystems, as well as our land and marine resources to ensure both agricultural productivity and environmental integrity. In addition, we will also be able to assess environmental conditions to be more proactive in disaster management and mitigation.”

Perez explained that while MULA will be the first of next-generation satellites aimed at further strengthening the country’s space technology research and development, the initiatives won’t be from scratch but a continuation of earlier efforts to capacitate the country in developing its own capabilities towards building a space ecosystem and adding value in space.

“This is of course done not only to keep up with the global competitiveness but most importantly, it is so we can minimize our reliance on foreign technologies… so we can have our own scientists and engineers whose expertise in space science and technologies can be targeted and tailored specifically to the needs of our land and our people,” she said.

Since the first phase of the Know-How Training and Transfer (KHTT) for TrueColour kicked off in December 2020, over 30 Filipino engineers have remotely attended a small satellite system design course conducted by SSTL.

Nine engineers are currently undergoing full immersion for the satellite design and manufacture process in the UK, having just passed the Qualification Status Review — an important design phase milestone.

MULA project manager John Leur Labrador said the planned multispectral imager calibrated for land assessment can be likened to having an “astronaut” in space.

“We can think of this spacecraft as a Filipino astronaut tasked to take images of our natural resources while monitoring aircraft and ship activity in our country at the same time,” he said. “We aim to significantly increase the land area captured by this satellite compared to our previous ones, effectively increasing the information gathered from the produced images.

“The advancement of space research and development in the Philippines has always been part of the DOST’s priority goals, so the creation of the PhilSA during my service as DOST Secretary is something that I will always be proud of,” said dela Peña. “More than the building of infrastructures and creation of micro-satellites, we have to train our young Filipino engineers. It is very crucial for us to build a competent pool of human resources who will train and inspire the next generation of Filipino scientific minds.”

PhilSA director-general Joel Marciano Jr. said building satellites can also to boost the local industrial capabilities for producing high reliability systems.

“These are differentiated by their ability to work well in difficult and harsh environments (such as space), and can be at the core of globally competitive products,” he said. “Furthermore, we use the satellites to generate images and other data, which we control and mobilize to support evidence-based policies for better governance, leading to productive communities and inclusive development.”

Patch Antenna Training in the Test Lab. (Photo courtesy of SSTL)

“The team also faced many challenges before we got to this point, made more difficult by the pandemic. We had to ensure that all documents are crafted according to what is required, that all compliance boxes are ticked off, and that proper coordination is made with various offices, which were often done at dizzying speeds like an orbiting satellite moving at 7km/s,” said DOST-ASTI chief science research specialist Alvin E. Retamar.

He likened the project’s beginnings to a space sci-fi journey, with the engineers’ deployment to the UK right before the Covid-19 travel restrictions being a real-life adventure in itself.

He also noted that this project is the DOST-ASTI’s second time working with SSTL, with the first one being the capacity-sharing agreement signed by the two parties in 2019 for NovaSAR-1. “I must note that the familiarity should help us move things forward as we take some of the guesswork out for both parties. All these efforts and factors brought us to where the project is now and we all look forward to its completion. Till that day, tasks remain, the road is still long, so may the odds be ever in our favor.”

The PhilSA recently submitted its 2022 budget proposal to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), with the development of MULA being included in its flagship program, ‘Build, Build, Build in Space (B3iS) – Philippine Satellites as a Vital Component of a National Information Infrastructure’.

The Philippine Space Agency was established on August 8, 2019 with the signing of Republic Act 11363 or “Philippine Space Act”. PhilSA builds on the foundation created by the development and launch of Earth Observation microsatellites Diwata-1 and Diwata-2, and CubeSats Maya-1, Maya-2 and the upcoming Maya satellites under STAMINA4Space (formerly “The Development of Philippine Scientific Earth Observation Microsatellite” or “PHL-Microsat” Program), together with Japanese university partners.

“STAMINA4Space, like all government-funded programs, has a termination date,” said STAMINA4Space program leader Maricor Soriano. “Developing MULA is a fitting finale that allows the transition of satellite development from an academic, research setting to an operational, PhilSA-led endeavor.”