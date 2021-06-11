Lapid files bill creating mobile app to provide gov’t information, services

Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid has filed a bill which seeks to create the Transcendent Unified Government Mobile Application (TUGMA), an online portal of each government agency and instrumentality.

The app is intended to facilitate the acquisition of government information or services such as providing the users with basic data such as the contact details, requirements, citizen’s charters, news, bulletins and other helpful information about the country’s major frontline government services and their associated agencies.

The mobile app will also be used to redirect users to specific government applications, websites, or other platforms to streamline transactions, process requests, provide information and extend any other beneficial use made possible through the implementation of modern technologies and systems.

“Batid nating sa buong mundo, tayong mga Pilipino ay kabilang sa mga pinakamalaking populasyon na gumagamit ng Internet at gadgets gaya ng mobile phones. Sa pamamagitan ng teknolohiya, mabilis na nating nakukuha ang mga impormasyong kailangan natin. Kaya sa aking panukala, isinusulong ko na magkaroon ng mobile application na makakatulong para sa mas mabilis na serbisyo ng mga government agencies, para sa ating mga kababayan. Mainam din ang mobile app na ito para sa mabilis na paglalabas ng mga impormasyon mula sa gobyerno,” Lapid explained.

Senate Bill No. 2207 also states that the Government Mobile Application (GMAs) shall hereby observe the following uniform standards and characteristics:

Open data and content

Usability and user experience

Ease of internal and external data exchange

Economical use of budget and resources

Intelligibility

Correctness

Efficiency

Adaptability

Multi-lingual functionality

Wide-compatibility and interoperability

Any other standard or quality that will be set by the Steering Committee

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), meanwhile, will prescribe a standardized framework of data and data infrastructure which will be observed among government agencies and instrumentalities and will facilitate the efficient exchange of data in a useful format based on common standards.

“Napakalaking bagay na magkaroon tayo ng maasahang mobile application na magbibigay sa atin ng mga mahahalagang impormasyon kasama na riyan ang mga benepisyong binibigay ng iba’t-ibang ahensya at serbisyong maaring ibigay ng gobyerno para sa publiko. Kasama rin sa layunin natin ang pagsasa-aayos ng mga transaksyon ng mga frontline agencies. Magagawa ang mga ito sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng teknolohiya gaya ng isang mobile application na TUGMA na syang magtutulay sa iba’t-ibang ahensya at magiging sentralisadong pagkukunan ng mga impormasyong kailangan ng publiko,” Lapid added.

Lapid said the bill will be beneficial for those who apply for financial or medical assistance to agencies or institutions such as the DSWD, DOH, PCSO, and PAGCOR, and also for transactions involving multiple offices and interlocking requirements such as those in the BIR, Register of Deeds, and the licensing and permitting operations of LGUs.

The bill also enumerated some of the services and features of TUGMA:

Provide information and details regarding the different national agencies, local government units and their frontline programs including the services that they offer, their contact information, addresses, service requirements and citizen’s charters;

Enable its users to apply, register, or otherwise avail of frontline government services and other facilities by being directed to specific applications, websites, or platforms that directly cater to their needs;

Facilitate government transactions by streamlining appointments with government offices and the processing of documents, papers, reports, certificates, deeds, information and other requests;

Contain or provide access to information regarding available public services, facilities, functions and other benefits of the government

The Philippine Identification System, otherwise known as the National ID, shall be integrated with TUGMA and shall form as the basis for registering and authenticating the identity of a particular person for purposes of using the TUGMA and to ensure security and privacy.