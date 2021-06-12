Dell Technologies bolsters PowerStoreOS, intros new storage appliance

Tech giant Dell Technologies has officially announced that it will be bringing new software and automation functionalities to its pre-existing Dell EMC PowerStore enterprise storage systems, as well as the release of the new all-flash data storage appliance called PowerStore 500 which offers a lower-cost model.

With the all-flash array PowerStore 500, organizations can access a full range of storage needs that encompass block and vVol data to multi-platform storage for interchangeability and collaborative needs. With this new product, Dell Technologies aims to address enterprise complexity and price and at the same time, bring enterprise-level features.

For a more optimized performance, some of its features include “Always on” data reduction with 4:1 guarantee, native support for block, file, vVols, containers, scaleability of up to 1.2PBe per appliance, the ability to cluster up to four PowerStore appliances, and Anytime Upgrade.

“With today’s announcements, we’ve made PowerStore faster and smarter while making it easier for a broader range of businesses to get started with the platform. PowerStore is the fastest-growing new architecture in Dell history. New and existing storage customers are seeing first-hand how its unique design, extreme performance and standout automation capabilities help them innovate and maintain a competitive advantage,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies.

To date, Dell Technologies has shipped more than 400 petabytes of PowerStore storage around the globe in more than 60 countries across a wide range of industries – from education, gaming, transportation, healthcare, retail, and financing. Some of the early adopters of the new PowerStore include the Columbia Southern University, Habib Bank, RealPage, saberVox, Tech Data, The University of Pisa, Tilly’s and Ultraleap.

According to Dell Technologies SVP for Cloud and Data Storage Solutions in the APJ region, the PowerStore 500 release helps the ease of entry for the overall platform by customers, making it more appealing to mid-size clients and organizations seeking diverse edge solutions.

“The significant update to our PowerStoreOS software enhanced by Dynamic Resiliency Engine technology will benefit all PowerStore models with increased levels of performance, intelligence as well as additional protection for mission-critical data within the appliance.”

Both new and existing PowerStore appliances will benefit from the enhancements brought by the PowerStoreOS 2.0 without disrupting customer operations. Some of the upgrades involve increase in input and output operations per second in the workload of businesses, an NVMe over Fibre Channel option, and even a built-in VMware ESXi hypervisor.