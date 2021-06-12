Google launches ‘doodle’ for PH Independence Day

Tech giant Google has launched a “doodle” to celebrate the 123rd Philippine Independence Day.

On this day in 1898, a public reading of the Philippine Declaration of Independence in Cavite el Viejo (modern-day Kawit) proclaimed the archipelago a sovereign nation. The doodle commemorates this historic anniversary, celebrated annually as the Independence Day of the Philippines.

The revolutionary event was followed by the first public performance of “Lupang Hinirang”, the Philippine National Anthem, along with the first hosting of the Philippine national flag, which is featured in today’s Doodle artwork.

Filled with symbolic meaning, all of the flag’s colors stand for a unique element of Philippine pride. Blue represents the peace and justice earned from Philippine leaders’ heroic sacrifice, red signifies their courage and bravery, and the white triangle symbolizes unity and equality.

Emblazoned on the far left of the flag glistens a symbol of freedom, a radiant sun with eight rays shining out of its center. Each ray symbolizes the first eight Philippine provinces to seek independence: Nueva Ecija, Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Bataan.

In the corners of the flag’s white triangles are three stars that represent Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — the three main regions of the Philippines.