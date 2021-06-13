Garmin debuts new ‘dive computer’ via marine conservation campaign

Wearable brand Garmin has officially released the Descent Mk2S “dive computer” to mark the beginning of its new CSR campaign on supporting the non-profit organization Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (Lamave) to promote marine research and conservation of marine “megafauna” and their habitats.

Continuing the design and function language of the entire Descent Mk2 family of watch-style “dive computers”, the Descent Mk2S comes with a 1.2-inch color sunlight-readable sapphire display, a 43mm body, and support for interchangeable QuickFit bands available in different materials like silicone, leather, nylon, and metal. The device is suited for both underwater and topside exploration, backed by its multisport features and dive modes.

“Garmin and Lamave share the same ethos, that science-based technology, people and knowledge are key. We believe that great things can happen when we work together,” said Scoppen Lin, director of Garmin Asia.

The device offers several dive modes — air, nitrox, trimix, up to 100 percent O2, and single or multiple gas dives. It also features gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather. Some of its more advanced software include an underwater three-axis compass and displays depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading and decompression/safety stop information.

Lamave president Jessica Labaja shared her excitement in collaborating with Garmin to encourage divers to report marine biodiversity across Asia and utilize Garmin technology. She also added that the Lamave team to date has recorded more than 10,000 encounters with marine megafauna using Garmin technology.

“As conservationists who use both scuba diving and freediving to study marine animals, we understand how valuable information from the diving community is and how important it is to work together to protect the marine environment. We can’t wait to see the impact this campaign will have on reporting marine wildlife across the region,” Labaja said.

The Descent Mk2S retails for P57,995 and can be purchased through all Garmin Brand Stores, official online Garmin stores (Lazada, Shopee, Kinetic.com.ph) and the Garmin PH Viber Community when stocks arrive in PH mid-June. Its color variants include Light Gold with Light Sand Silicone Band, Carbon Gray DLC with Black Silicone Band, and Mineral Blue with Sea Foam Silicone Band.