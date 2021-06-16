Garena to hold Free Fire tourney in PH with P1-M prize pool

Online game developer and publisher Garena has officially announced its first ever nationwide tournament for its survival shooter mobile game Free Fire that is set to take place on July 20 until August 1. The event will be exclusively held virtually and is open to all Free Fire players in the Philippines, regardless of their respective ranks.

With a cash prize pool amounting to P1 million, the Free Fire Philippines Open matches will be streamed live with English and Filipino commentary on Facebook, YouTube, and even on video-sharing platform TikTok. The tournament will follow similar in-game mechanics, with 4-man squads battling against each other, similar to the 4v4 game mode Clash squad.

The event organizers are expecting competing four-person teams in the thousands, with only the top 12 moving on to the League stage. The qualifying rounds will take place on July 5 to July 9, followed by the League stage happening on July 20 to July 25. The top 12 qualifiers will also be matched against a total of six invited teams.

The final four teams emerging from the six-day League stage will then showcase their skills in the Grand Finals scheduled for August 1. All of the stages will follow the same competitive format and the points are awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills. During the Qualifiers stage, teams will compete across Bermuda and Kalahari maps. In the League Stage and Grand Finals, the battles will take place in three different maps – Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.