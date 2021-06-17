Asus to release new Zephyrus lineup in PH

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) Philippines will officially be introducing its latest line of Zephyrus laptops equipped with Intel’s new 11th generation core H-series processors in a digital launch entitled “Unleash the Legend” which will be livestreamed through the ROG Philippines Facebook page on June 19.

The new Tiger Lake-H processors include five consumer and five commercial chips, with each bearing between six to eight cores. According to Intel, this series is meant for 30 upcoming ultraportable laptops and up to 80 workstations of different brands, including Asus.

The refreshed Zephyrus line will be featuring up to an octa-core i9 H45 CPU that brings around 19% improvement over its multithread performance, doubling throughput from the previous generation with the new PCIE 4.0 iteration, and high-resolution support and expanded docking options with Thunderbolt 4.

Locally, the new Zephyrus laptops to be introduced will include the Zephyrus M16 and the updated Zephyrus S17. The former was first revealed last month on May, marketed by the brand as “the world’s first 4-sided narrow bezel gaming laptop” due to its high 94% screen-to-body ratio. The latter, on the other hand, will be highlighting its liquid metal cooling component called Active Aerodynamic System Plus, a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU running at 140W with Dynamic Boost, and a WQHD panel with 165Hz/3ms screen refresh rate.

Asus ROG Philippines will be adding more details about the two new Zephyrus products as well as their official prices on June 19 at 8PM. Some of the expected bundled accessories include the Aura Sync-compatible ROG Chakram Core, the ROG Strix Impact gaming mouse, the ROG Delta headset, a Type-C 100W PD adapter, and a 17” ROG Ranger backpack.