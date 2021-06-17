NPC warns public against unauthorized compliance checks

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has warned the public against organizations or persons claiming to be authorized by the agency to conduct compliance checks or privacy assessments.

NPC said its compliance checks are conducted by authorized NPC personnel only. “As yet, our agency does not issue any certification or authorize any individual or organization to conduct such activities in accordance with the said circular,” it said.

The privacy body said persons or organizations that are illegally performing the functions of the NPC may be prosecuted under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code for usurpation of official functions.

At the same time, the NPC reiterated the importance of responsible disclosure of personal information of Social Amelioration Program’s (SAP) beneficiaries.

“The NPC once more calls the attention of our Local Government Units (LGUs) and government agencies to safeguard their constituents’ personal information collected in the course of providing SAP financial assistance,” it said.

“Compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 should always be taken into consideration when justifying matters of public concern and their right to access information by observing the principles of transparency, proportionality, and legitimacy of purpose.”

The NPC said government agencies must post privacy notices on their respective websites to properly inform SAP beneficiaries and their constituents regarding public disclosure of personal data and the appropriate data security measures being implemented.