Oppo adds new budget smartphone to its A Series

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has a new entry-level device for the Philippine market – the Oppo A54, which features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a Helio P35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capacity. Retailing for P8,999, the Oppo A54 is one of the more cheaper contenders in the brand’s lineup of A smartphones.

According to Oppo Philippines VP for national sales Zen Han, the Oppo A Series is designed to enhance or complement their users’ lifestyles and the new Oppo A54 achieves this by bringing a well-rounded performance and contemporary design balance. Its premium back cover design and 0.2mm-thinned midframe together produce a sleeker 3D body available in a shimmering Starry Blue or a translucent Crystal Black paintjob.

“Its long-lasting battery performance ensures that you are fully powered to conquer your day. With Oppo A54, you also have enough storage and memory to keep up with your entertainment needs worry-free and in one smartphone,” added Han.

On a single charge, Oppo guarantees that the A54 will be able to at least provide 2.2 days of battery life on its 5000mAh capacity. This also translates to up to 20 hours of YouTube video playback or 41 hours of music playback. The beefy battery is charged at 18W rate or around 2 hours and 30 minutes from 0 to 100%, through a USB Type-C port.

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC seen on the Oppo A54 is built with the TSMC 12nm FinFET production process and delivers decent performance while prioritizing power efficiency. This chip is designed for smartphones with Full HD+ resolution displays, operates at up to 2.3GHz while the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clocks at 680MHz. Its HyperBoost system also helps in improving the performance and smoothness of select apps or games by reallocating system resources for less lag and better multitasking.

The Oppo A54 also features a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter for close range shots, and a 2MP “bokeh” depth sensor. It is now available exclusively via Shopee and Lazada for P9,999 in Starry Blue and Crystal Black color variants.