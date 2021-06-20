Globe taps PhilTower to build 500 common towers in Luzon this year

Local telco Globe Telecom said it is partnering with Phil-Tower Consortium (PhilTower) to ramp up its network rollout in the National Capital Region and Luzon.

Photo from PhilTower

Boosted by the Bayanihan 2 law which streamlined the permitting process, the partnership aims to install 500 new cell sites within the year.

“Our partnership with PhilTower will help us accelerate our cell site expansion. Consequently, this will bring better services to Globe subscribers in more locations in the country,” said Vincent Tempongko, Globe vice president for site acquisition.

PhilTower president Devid Gubiani said the company will be introducing new solutions such as the Micro Cell Poles that have a low impact and small footprint with capability to load in radios and has battery backup within the pole for network densification.

“We look forward to working with Globe Telecom in providing 4G and 5G coverage to ensure connectivity to many Filipinos,” added Peter Wong, country director of PhilTower.

PhilTower has laid out its two-year masterplan which include focusing on supporting coverage improvements in suburban and rural areas; contributing efficiently to network densification in urban areas in anticipation of mass adoption of 5G through its Micro Cell Poles; and improving in-building coverage with small cells based digital shared infrastructure.