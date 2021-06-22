Asus announces collab with DBTK apparel

Starting this July 15, 2021, every purchase on select Asus Vivobook laptops will be bundled with a limited edition DBTK merchandise that are designed to cater for the style preferences of Gen Z customers. The eligible laptops include the Asus Vivobook Flip, Asus VivoBook S, Asus Vivobook and Asus Vivobook Gaming.

The Asus DBTK merchandise box worth P3,000 will contain a youth-oriented t-shirt, a laptop mat, a laptop sleeve, a facemask, and stickers. This collaboration also runs under the new official tagline for the Asus Vivobook series “#WowTheWorld” that challenges today’s youth to express themselves and pursue their passions.

With this new campaign to capture the Gen Z market, Asus also chose Star Magic artist and YouTube content creator Riva Quenery as the official Vivobook ambassadress to help spread the brand’s message and highlight what device is meant for which type of user. The Asus Vivobook laptop is designed for students, aspiring content creators, and entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook Flip convertible laptop is meant for more creative work with its dedicated Asus pen and 360-degree hinge.

Focusing on providing top notch performance and the most premium specs on the market, the Asus Vivobook S features better CPU performance of up to 40% thanks to its Intel 11th generation processors. For PC gamers, the Asus Vivobook Gaming can handle not just the new titles in the game library, it can also function as an online class workhorse.