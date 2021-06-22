Huawei opens new cyber security facility in China

5G gear maker Huawei has officially lifted the curtains on its newest Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Center located in Dongguan, China. The event’s opening ceremony was joined by representatives from GSMA, SUSE, the British Standards Institution, and regulators from the UAE and Indonesia.

This opening is meant to highlight the launch of the company’s Product Cyber Security Baseline, the company’s official product security baseline framework and management practices which are also made available to any player in the industry. This move is pushed by the need to strengthen cyber security amongst industry customers, suppliers, standards organizations, and even their stakeholders.

These actions are part of the company’s broader efforts to engage with customers, suppliers, standards organizations, and other stakeholders to jointly strengthen cyber security across the industry. Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu stressed the importance of cyber security in an increasingly digital world.

“As an industry, we need to work together, share best practices, and build our collective capabilities in governance, standards, technology, and verification. We need to give both the general public and regulators a reason to trust in the security of the products and services they use on a daily basis.”

The center is open to regulators, independent third-party testing organizations, standards organizations, Huawei customers, as well as its partners and suppliers. The company also invited these entities in actively discussing cyber security baselines to bring out a more coordinated approach in the present state of the industry.

“This must be an international effort. We need to set shared goals, align responsibilities, and work together to build a trustworthy digital environment that meets the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Hu concluded.