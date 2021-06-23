Dell discusses remote work solutions in online tech confab

The business landscape has been transformed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and so did the expectations of businesses and their customers on IT capabilities. By radically changing the nature of traditional work to remote work, leveraging technology to connect and collaborate, and sustaining company culture despite having to manage remote teams, businesses are expecting to see a new breed of workforce in the future of work and collaboration.

For a tech giant like Dell, the future of work is addressed by its commercial and endpoint solutions. By providing support to customers in adapting to the workforce transformation and supplying the demand in terms of devices used for its remote nature, the brand’s customers are able to shift into a hybrid setup and benefit from the investments that prioritize end-user experience.

“There’s an impact on productivity if we’re talking about system freeze bugs and glitches. That also impacts behavioral motivation of a workforce, it could be an indirect loss for the organization. There’s also a direct loss in terms of time,” explained Mitch Juliano, product marketing manager for Dell’s Client Solutions Group during the fifth day of the VST ECS Tech Summit 2021 – the Future Series.

Dell Technologies predicts that a large 70-75% of companies are implementing hybrid work in the “next normal,” while acknowledging that user experience will remain a top priority. When it comes to boosting productivity from anywhere, some key points that the company highlighted is the need for devices to work orderly from first boot, accompanied by security measures that do not impede on the ability of an employee to work.

Businesses must also take into account the importance of a seamless access across all devices and applications linked directly into the digital workspace, but with minimal interaction with IT. According to Juliano, these elements play a role in maintaining the balance in a competitive environment.

“Companies who will not be investing in transformation might be left behind because companies actually investing on technology to provide better user experience will have a leverage in terms of recruiting new talents from the millennials and from the gen Z.”

Some strategies that Dell employs when guiding companies to modernization include providing the right device with intelligence and security built in, enhancing employee productivity with tools which modernize the device experience through built-on software and services, and accelerating the overall process with automation coupled with insights and optimized experiences.

When it comes to Dell’s product portfolio in the hybrid work setup, the company recommends its OptiPlex business desktop computers which are aimed for corporate enterprise users, the Latitude line of business laptops for more on-the-go workers, and the Precision family of computer workstations used by CAD, architecture, and CG professionals, as well as small-scale business servers.