Infinix eyeing to put up 4,000 local stores by end-2021

Following the Philippine introduction of Hot 10S, its much-awaited budget gaming smartphone, up-and-coming smartphone brand Infinix recently announced plans to significantly grow its footprint in the country in 2021.

Infinix joined the list of top five best-selling smartphone brands in the country last year. This year, it aims to move up the ranks further and expand its presence to a total of 4,000 retail establishments.

“Infinix has managed to achieve stellar growth in the Philippines despite constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Cooper Ma, country manager of Infinix Philippines.

“We came at the right time as the country’s predominantly young population is becoming even more dependent on digital technologies for productivity, creativity, utility, and entertainment. They appreciate our wide line-up of smartphones that support their lifestyles, passions, and aspirations without breaking the bank.”

Its latest launch is an example of Infinix’s ability to provide exciting technologies to price-conscious consumers. Even though the Infinix HOT 10S has specs commonly found in more expensive flagship devices, its 4GB+64GB model sells on Shopee and retail stores for only P5,990 while the 6GB+128GB variant goes for P6,990, securing its position as the best budget gaming phone in the market today.

To deepen its connection with young Filipino gamers, Infinix has also hired Bianca “Biancake” Yao, one of the pioneering gaming personalities, to be its first-ever chief gaming officer in the Philippines. In her role, Yao will engage with young Filipino gamers using her online platforms to introduce them to Infinix smartphones.

Infinix has other products under its affordable gaming HOT series, its gaming flagship NOTE series, its photography-driven ZERO series, and its youthful S and Smart series. While its phones cater to a wide range of consumers, Infinix is paying particular attention to Generation Z in emerging markets like the Philippines.

“These young consumers are digital natives for whom technology is an integral part of daily life. They don’t just rely on it to make their lives easier but also harness it to unlock new ways of engagement and employment. At Infinix, we want to provide them with the tools that meet their needs and fulfill their potential,” Joseph Cernitchez, PR manager of Infinix Philippines, said. “In the Philippines, our goal is to make ourselves even more accessible to their budgets and locations.”