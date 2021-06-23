Suspect nabbed for reselling of rebranded Globe At Home modems

Immediately after issuing a warning to its customers on the proliferation of tampered Globe At Home modems, Globe Telecom, together with the Philippine National Police, seized a unit of Globe At Home Tozed S10g modem rebranded with DITO stickers from a certain Marlou de Paz in a sting operation in Pala-Pala, Brgy. Sampaloc Dasmarinas Cavite.

An ad on Globe at Home modem at Facebook Marketplace

Based on the police report, 33-year old De Paz is under investigation for violating RA 8484, or the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998.

De Paz was allegedly caught illegally selling “open line DITO modems” on various Facebook community groups for Cavite-based residents.

In his post, he stated that any telco operator’s SIM may be used for the unit to function. The post also openly claimed that the modems are the Tozed “S10g Home Prepaid WiFi device.”

Globe said it is currently the only authorized distributor of these Tozed S10G modems in the Philippines. The telco said it is “taking the necessary steps in ensuring that its customers are well-protected from illegal activities concerning its products and devices.”

“Globe calls on its customers to report suspicious activities surrounding Globe At Home’s modems and escalate these accordingly to the appropriate authorities,” it said in a statement.