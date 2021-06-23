VSTECS inks distribution deal with H3C to beef up networking portfolio

Digital solutions firm H3C has announced its appointment of VSTECS Phils. Inc., as its authorized country distributor.

“We have witnessed the importance of digital technologies for business continuity. During this crisis, there has been a dramatic surge of demand for networking and connectivity solutions, and we are glad that this appointment to distribute and market the complete portfolio of H3C connectivity solutions came in with the digital transformation rush,” said Jimmy D. Go, president, and CEO of VSTECS Phils. Inc.

H3C has participated in the digital transformation journey of major industries for 17 years, allowing the company to gain a deep understanding on the digital transformation needs of key industries such as education, healthcare, government and enterprise, etc.

H3C integrates advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data, Cloud computing, 5G and IoT into major industry scenarios. H3C has launched multiple Application-Driven solutions based on SDN for Data Center (DC), Campus, and Wide Area Network.

Application-Driven Data Center (AD-DC) solutions help realize the resilient deployment of a network, and accelerates tenants isolation at cloud-based data centers. Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) solutions provide the benefits for user authorization, and streamline operation and maintenance at mobile offices. Application-Driven WAN (AD-WAN) solutions visualize the traffic and application, and ensures the quality of key services.

Application networking solutions based on SDN have been widely applied in the industries. It provides reliable and nimble network infrastructure for the digital transformation of society.

“The win-win-win strategy of H3C to promote market growth is a testament that winning in the marketplace is not only getting accolades alone, but also creating an ecosystem that is friendly and transparent to both partners and distributors like VST — and with customers always as top of mind. On this partnership with VST, we affirm this commitment, with VST having the wide reach of quality partners in the Philippines and the deep pool of engineer support to echo this commitment across vertical industries,” said Gary Huang, president of international business and senior vice president of H3C.