Nokia brings new budget smartphones to PH, inks partnership with VST ECS

HMD Global, the new home for Nokia smartphones, will be releasing three new entry-level smartphones exclusively through online shopping platform Shopee. These include the Nokia G10 with a three-day battery life, the durable Nokia C20, and the more affordable Nokia C10. During the pre-order period for the three smartphones taking place from June 7 to 13, special discount vouchers will also be given away.

The Nokia G10 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage arrives in two color variants – Night and Dusk. Retailing for P6,990, it comes bundled with a headset, a clear jelly case, and a screen protector. Meanwhile, the Nokia C20 priced at P4,690 will be arriving in Sand and Dark Blue variants, and features a 2GB+32GB memory and storage configuration. The cheapest among the trio sports a 2GB+16GB RAM and ROM, and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, all for a P3,990 price tag.

According to HMD Global Pan Asia general manager Ravi Kunwar, they plan to make the HMD Global brand synonymous with e-waste reduction efforts and similar initiatives since Nokia phones are built to last and can be used for longer thanks to design elements focused on durability, as well as three-year monthly security updates that keep the user experience fresh.

“Finally, the time has come to share our new line-up of smartphones that represents HMD Global’s philosophy “Love it, trust it, keep it,” providing Filipino fans with enhanced smartphone experiences to love, mobile security to trust and supreme durability to keep.”

After the pre-order period, official sale for the three devices will start on June 14, across Nokia mobile authorized online and physical retail stores. The newest distributors for Nokia phones, including Shopee, is made possible through HMD Global’s newly-inked exclusive partnership with ICT distributing firm VST ECS Phils Inc.