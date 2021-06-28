Pinoy app offers hi-tech funeral planning to honor loved ones

Filipino company Onora has launched an application that aims to make funeral planning easier and more convenient.

Onora officials, at a virtual press conference, said the app, also called Onora, is a digital marketplace for all funeral services.

It is said to be the first funeral services app that provides users with the ability to browse a network of pre-authenticated service providers, collaborate with family, schedule, and book all through a mobile app.

The application features hundreds of funeral service partners across the Philippines – allowing all Filipinos as well as their loved ones abroad to make plans and book services easily and minimize the stress from planning everything on their own.

Onora brings all funeral-related services from burial and cremation to catering and floral arrangements quite literally right at the fingertips of grieving families.

The loss of a loved one can be difficult and entails an influx of emotions that come with grieving, Onora founder Benjamin E. Dychangco said.

A lot of family members have to set some of these emotions aside to leave enough head space for planning the funeral; ceremonies to honor their loved one from time immemorial. The process of which comes with a lot of things to consider, especially now that there are travel restrictions that may prevent mourners to attend the service.

Depending on the bereaved family, funeral services can include a myriad of elements and ceremonies. All the planning and preparation can cause a lot of stress on top of the grief that the family experiences.

“Aside from the obvious practical advantages Onora’s tech provides by making planning easier, lifting the mental load allows mourners time to grieve, reflect and respect their loved one,” said Dychangco.

“Onora means honor in the Gaelic language, and we believe that to honor a loved one should be the only thing that you focus on during this trying time. With Onora, we hope to make the grieving process just a little bit easier,” the executive said.

Not only does the mobile app help in making the load for grieving families lighter, but it has also transformed the funeral industry’s traditional business into a digital business as it expects 200,000 bookings by end of 2021.

Onora is available on Google Play Store and soon on Apple App store.