Xiaomi launches Dimensity-powered Redmi phone

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently introduced its latest entry to the midrange 5G device segment – the 5G version of the Redmi Note 10. Replacing the 11nm Snapdragon 678 processor for the newer 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700, the smartphone now features newer capabilities that include a dual 5G SIM support system, an integrated modem, and dual LED flash.

Despite having a more futureproof chipset, the Redmi Note 10 5G has downgraded connectivity options – from a dual SIM tray and dedicated microSDXC slot to a hybrid SIM slot, and a lower tier display which is now an IPS LCD screen instead of a super Amoled panel.

The main camera of the non-4G variant can capture 4K quality videos at 30 frames-per-second, but the 5G version is whittled down to 1080p at 30 frames-per-second. The latter also lacks the stereo speakers present in its predecessor, as well as 33W fast charging which is now down to 18W.

According to CH Chen, deputy general manager of Wireless Communication Products at MediaTek’s Wireless Business Group, the new Redmi Note 10 5G features the company’s efficient 5G-integrated SoC, a mainstream smartphone 5G chip that makes 5G connectivity features accessible to more consumers.

“At MediaTek, we are thrilled to be part of this occasion as it represents a continuation of our long-standing partnership with Xiaomi. Just like Xiaomi’s vision to bring innovation to everyone, we are in support of this, by bringing the most essential 5G technologies to everyone,” said Chen.

It is underpowered in many key aspects compared to its LTE variant, except for its 5G chip, but retains the 48MP camera after losing an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The 13MP front-facing shooter is now down to 8MP, but can still shoot the same 1080p@30fps quality video. The 5000mAh battery is also unchanged, and so is the Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Alongside the Redmi Note 5G is the newly launched Redmi Note 10S that comes with better rear cameras, a brighter display, and faster charging. It sports a slower Mediatek Helio G95 processor, the newest MIUI version, and an IP53 dust and splash protection. It will retail for P11,490, while the Redmi Note 10 5G is priced at P9,990 (4GB+128GB) and P11,490 (8GB+128GB) respectively.