Metro Pacific set to unveil integrated health and wellness app mWELL

Local conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) has announced the impending launch of mWell, an all-in-one app designed for treatment and care during the pandemic.

PLDT president and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan stated: “Even before the pandemic, Filipinos needed better access to healthcare. Many challenges and limitations hinder medical care and treatment, more so during this Covid-19 crisis. We are truly excited with mWell, the MPIC group’s investment in digital health care.”

Aside from online video consultations with licensed doctors from different specializations, mWell app users can gain health information about a wide range of topics from Covid-19 to chronic disease management, pregnancy issues, online fitness, nutrition, and wellness programs.

The mWell app also provides patients with the option to order medicines and healthy products via its e-pharmacy and online shop.

MPIC president and CEO Joey Lim added: “The fully-integrated experience empowers patients to be in full control of their health and wellbeing with just a few clicks, in the comfort of their own home. It truly is a game changer in healthcare management.”

mWell is powered by top names in the healthcare, wellness and tech industries. They include CareSpan, LotusFlare, Ping An, and Medicard.

For OTC medicines, South Star Drugis mWell’s first e-pharmacy partner. CareSpan, Keralty Clinics and Philcare are introducing a gamut of doctors into the mWell ecosystem.

The mWell app has a roster of primary care physicians, pediatricians, endocrinologists, internal medicine practitioners, ob-gyns, psychiatrists, Covid-19 specialists, and several credentialed providers such as nutritionists.

Doctors and healthcare professionals considering signing up are not charged any set-up fees. There are also no recurring charges and deductions from their professional fees. With the platform, doctors can manage digital appointments, access patients’ medical records, and issue e-prescriptions.

mWell has partnered with specialists for a comprehensive care and support like active8me, an all-in-one digital health and wellness platform for personalized daily fitness, nutrition and wellness programs, and theAsianparent, a go-to platform for smart parenting solutions from family health and wellness to pregnancy development articles.

mWell users can shop in over 3,000 health and wellness products at the e-shop by Adobomall and powered by PayMaya for digital transactions.

As an initial offer, PLDT Home customers will enjoy free doctor video consultation with mWELL doctors. After the online check up, mWell users can purchase over-the-counter medicines from South Star Drug via the e-pharma in the mWell app and have it delivered to their preferred address.