Epson lifts curtain on three new enterprise solutions for remote work

Japanese electronics maker Epson recently introduced a new printer, scanner, and projector, designed for businesses thriving in the new normal with remote work. These so-called “productivity-boosters” are made lightweight and portable to boost productivity even when workers are on-the-go or outside the office.

For large volume document printing needs, the Epson EcoTank L15160 is the ideal choice for business quality A3 printing. This product is intended to help businesses achieve lower costs when it comes to duplex printing and scanning, up to A3 size. It uses the new pigment ink Durabrite ET which is water-resistant and prints clearly even in barcode mode, and also works with the cheaper L15150 model.

Highlighted by its small footprint suitable for tight workspaces, it also features a print speed of up to 25.0 ipm, automatic duplex printing, a 6000-page yield for colored print, Wi-Fi Direct and Ethernet support, and its built-in Epson connect software which also allows the Scan to Cloud function.

The lightweight Epson WorkForce ES-60W scanner, meanwhile, digitizes documents through its portable A4 sheet-fed scanner despite its small and compact form factor. Retailing for P7,095, this on-the-go scanner can be powered via USB or an AC adapter, scans up to 4 seconds per sheet, and supports Wi-Fi A/P mode connection. It runs on the Epson ScanSmart platform that features automatic image processing and saves scanned images into editable formats.

Finally, the portable Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-12 Laser Projection TV with a price tag of P60,500, provides a traditional projector experience with seamless support for video conferencing. It has its own built-in Android TV and Yamaha’s custom 3D Acoustic Enclosure built on two high-end Yamaha drivers, as well as access to streaming services out of the box.