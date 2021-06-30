Realme releases new budget smartphone exclusively on Shopee

Consumer technology brand Realme recently launched a new entry-level offering for the PH market – the successor of the Realme C25 released last June, the new C25s. The updated model is virtually the same with the previous one, except for the newer chipset it comes with.

Down to the price tag, the C25s brings nothing new to the table but a better performing processor. The smartphone is still built with a plastic frame and back panel, supports dual SIM with a dedicated microSDXC card slot, sports a triple rear camera setup, and is powered by the same 6000mAh battery charging at 18W capacity.

With the similar hardware and build, the C25s is also a recipient of the TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification after passing 23 tests that include ten (10) daily-use test scenarios, extreme environment tests, and component reliability tests. The brand also guarantees “a smoother overall experience” with the Helio G85 processor.

Its other features include the brand’s own Realme UI 2.0, 1080p at 60 frames per second recording, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, reverse charging, and 570 nits of peak brightness for its 6.5” IPS LCD display. The Realme C25s also features a range of sensors – an accelerometer, proximity, and compass, while its fingerprint authenticator is placed on the back panel.

Available in colors Water Blue and Water Grey, the device can be purchased via online marketplace platform Shopee with a price tag of P7,490 for the 4GB+64GB variant and P8,490 for the 4GB+128GB one.