AMD introduces new workstation graphics line powered by RDNA 2

Tech brand AMD is featuring its new product line for professional-level users, the AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series workstation graphics. These new products are oriented for demanding architectural design workloads, media projects with high resolution, design and engineering simulations, as well as running image and video editing applications.

Similar to the AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics card series, the Radeon Pro W6000 series is built on the brand’s RDNA 2 architecture that brings up to 65% more performance per watt over previous generation RDNA, a new cache level called AMD Infinity Cache for a higher bandwidth performance, ray tracing acceleration architecture known as Ray Accelerator, and DirectX 12 Ultimate support.

According to Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager at AMD’s Graphics Business Unit, the AMD RDNA 2 was designed from the ground up to deliver world-class performance for a wide range of applications and workloads. This technology was first introduced at E3 2019 and is now powering the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles.

“Bringing this breakthrough architecture to our workstation graphics lineup allows users to tackle much larger datasets, dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. The AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life.”

Some of the features of the Radeon Pro W6000 series that went through a 7nm manufacturing process include enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators, Variable Rate Shading (VRS) support, up to 128MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die, GDDR6 graphics memory compatibility, and AMD Radeon Pro Viewport Boost.