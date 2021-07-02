CSC grants gov’t eligibility to ICT professionals

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced on Wednesday, June 30, that information and communications technology (ICT) professionals may now apply for Electronic Data Processing Specialist Eligibility (EDPSE), which they may use in vying for permanent appointment to functionally related positions in government.

The CSC grants the EDPSE to passers of the ICT Specialist Proficiency Examination or of training courses on Systems Analysis and Design and Computer Programming conducted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The eligibility is considered appropriate only to positions for which the eligibility was given; to other functionally related positions belonging to the Information Technology/Management Information System Group such as Data Encoder, Data Machine Operator, Auxiliary Machine Operator, Data Encoder-Controller, Computer Programmer, or Information Systems Analyst; and to other positions as may be determined by the CSC.

Applicants who passed the proficiency test have to present an original and certified copy of the Certificate of Proficiency, and an original and photocopy of the Notification Slip, both issued by DICT.

Applicants who hurdle the training course have to present an original and certified copy of the Certificate of Proficiency on the following computer courses: Systems Analysis and Design, Computer Programming, Java, MS Access, Visual Basic, C#, or V.B.net; original and photocopy of the Certificate of Completion; and original and photocopy of the Grade Slip, all issued by DICT.

Filing of applications for the grant of EDPSE shall be within three years from the date the Certificate of Proficiency was issued.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

Other requirements to be submitted by the applicant include:

Properly accomplished CS Form 101-A, revised December 2011;

Three pieces of identical ID pictures taken within the last three months prior to filing of application, passport size with name tag;

Original and photocopy of at least one valid ID card with applicant’s complete name, picture, signature, and issuing officer’s name and signature;

Original and photocopy of birth certificate issued/authenticated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA);

For female married applicants, original and photocopy of PSA-issued/authenticated marriage certificate;

Certification executed by the applicant that he/she has no pending administrative and/or criminal case before any court/authorized body, and that he/she has never been found guilty/convicted of any administrative offense and/or crime, using the prescribed CSC SPEL Form 1, April 2012.

An evaluation fee of P200 is collected upon filing of the application, and a processing fee of PHP300 upon approval. Applications may be filed through CSC Regional or Field Offices.

The complete list of requirements and procedures for application for the grant of EDPSE can be accessed from the CSC website. On the other hand, questions on the conduct of the ICT Proficiency Test and ICT training courses may be directed to the DICT.