Tencent releases RPG game with turned-based combat

Alchemy Stars is the latest mobile RPG turn-based strategy game developed by TourDogStudio and published by Tencent Games, available in English, Japanese, and Korean languages. Since it went live last month, it has already received seven million registrations and will be awarding all players with 1000 Lumamber.

The game takes place in a universe written by Tadashi Satomi who is more known for his work with the Persona games. The main story revolves around the world called Astra, inhabited by Aurorians and Caelestites. Based on the main storyline, Astra was soon invaded by dark creatures known as Eclipsites. The players will then take on the role of the sole survivor of the Caelestites race, helping the Aurorian warriors to defeat the Eclipsites.

The combat system takes inspiration from traditional connect-3 puzzle games. By matching adjacent tiles with similar colors, players are able to activate their character’s attack, while more powerful skills are set off by matching more colored tiles. The Party Captain is the only character that attacks regardless if tiles are connected, while party members take advantage of elemental matching. There is also an additional auto-combat mode for casual gamers.

Across six different factions, there are 80 characters each with unique skills that can be utilized depending on the battle scenario. Players will have to find the right balance of highly rare characters with common support members with specific skills and buffs that are crucial in varying battle conditions, since the stage layout always changes whenever it’s revisited.

Players can also interact with their champions, each with their own backstory and character development, through the in-game feature called Colossus. In this area, materials and resources can also be acquired. For faster resource collection, suitable characters can also be deployed.

The game uses a dynamic mode to highlight subtle movements or “wind-blowing” effects, particles, and other small details. Additionally, the characters are dubbed by Japanese voice actors from Japan. It is currently available for download on the Google Playstore and the App Store for iOS.