Asus partners with Edukasyon.PH, launches learning program

With the goal of assisting schools and educational institutions in the modernization of their IT facilities while supporting teachers and students in navigating digital tools, consumer notebook brand Asus will be collaborating with education technology platform Edukasyon.ph to facilitate the Asus Edukasyon School Partner Program set to officially launch this Thursday, July 8.

During the launch event, the organizers will be holding a session to discuss the new tools and insights relevant to the distance learning environment, while attendees will also be issued certificates for participating in the educational session. The partners of this program include Google, Intel, and Microsoft.

“While distance learning has been tough as it is, there’s no telling how much tougher it could get in the coming months. To help address this, we need to help the ecosystem, not only students or teachers” said Edukasyon.ph CEO Grace David.

The partnership also highlights the new education laptops made by Asus – the Asus BR1100F and the Asus BR1100C. The BR1100F learning companion is designed for K-12 students and features a touchscreen display with stylus support, a 360° hinge, rubber bumpers, a spill-resistant keyboard, and AI noise-cancelling.

“Edukasyon.PH has worked with hundreds of schools, corporations, and foundations to continuously engage our student community. This partnership with ASUS makes sure the entire ecosystem is supported,” David added.

Meanwhile, the Asus BR1100C is designed around durability in extreme environments. Aside from military-grade standards, it is also equipped with an all-round rubber bumper, a spill-resistant keyboard, “ultratough” I/O ports, WiFi 6, optional 4G LTE, AI-powered noise-canceling technology and an extended battery life.

“Asus believes that no aid is too small to make a difference. That’s why we recognize the value even just one quality device has in shaping a child’s future,” shared George Su, country manager for Asus Philippines.

Partner schools will also receive a “Yearly School Development Fund” to help boost their respective IT facilities and education programs. The program will also offer tech learning seminars, internship opportunities, and exclusive discounts on Asus products to the students and teachers.