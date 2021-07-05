Edukasyon.PH hooks up with Asus to provide online training for teachers

With distance learning proving to be challenge for both Filipino students and teachers, Edukasyon.PH and Asus are teaming up through the Asus Edukasyon School Partner Program to provide Philippine educators with the technology and training materials they need to keep teaching and guiding students through the new online setup.

Screenshot shows (from left, top) Edukasyon.ph CTO Rafi Quisumbing, Edukasyon.ph CEO Grace David, event host Gretchen Ho, UPSITF president Mon Ibrahim, and Asus PH country manager George Su

Part of the program will provide school administrators and technicians up-to-date technology and all-around support. These include cloud-based applications to supply the need for collaborative learning and cybersecurity ware to keep important records and student data safe.

“By working closely with the IT departments of each school, we can be sure that they are equipped with the resources needed to effectively assist teachers and students through the digital shift,” said Rafi Quisumbing, chief technology officer for Edukasyon.PH.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, July 6, key speakers discussed the state of educators in distance learning and the vital role of IT departments in the digital transformation of schools in the Philippines.

Quisumbing was joined by George Su, country manager for Asus Philippines and Mon Ibrahim, former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) undersecretary and current president of the UP System Information Technology Foundation (UPSITF), trustee of the Analytics Association of the Philippines (AAP), and Asus Philippines ambassador for Education and Digital Transformation.

Even as campuses stay closed and face-to-face lessons remain suspended, more than 24 million elementary and high school students have returned to school as the Department of Education (DepEd) has shifted to distance learning.

“On top of juggling work with family duties, educators usually take on more administrative tasks and struggle with unfamiliar technology too,” said Ibrahim. “That’s why we turn to the ones trained to handle and troubleshoot tech problems — our schools’ IT departments.”

“Asus has always been a go-to brand for reliable gadgets for learning, both for Filipino students and teachers. This year, we are extending our long-term support to the entire education ecosystem with technology that improves productivity and learning outcomes while keeping IT management costs low,” said Su.

The Asus Edukasyon School Partner Program is set to bridge gaps in virtual learning through a holistic, tech-forward approach. Benefits for Asus partner schools include an annual IT fund, learning seminars, internship opportunities, and exclusive discounts on Asus products.

To kick off the initiative, Edukasyon.ph and Asus will host a free live webinar on hosting, growing, and maintaining learning management systems (LMS) this July 8 at 1:30 PM. It will be open to all IT personnel and teachers, plus give them a chance to win four brand new Asus laptops which includes the Asus BR1100, Asus newest and best K-12 education laptop, and more freebies during the event.

Registration for the webinar is ongoing at asus.edukasyon.ph.