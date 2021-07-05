Radenta secures Gold Partnership with Microsoft

Radenta Technologies Inc., one of the country’s leading IT solutions integrators, now holds a Gold Partnership badge with Microsoft — a step-up from the silver competency that Radenta acquired last year.

The Gold Partnership is the highest certification given by Microsoft to a partner with a proven level of expertise and a specialized skill set in a particular service area. Radenta’s Gold Partnership covers Business Applications with a competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP).

Radenta acquired its ERP competency through its own Government Resource Integrated Planning System (GRIPS) that runs on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

GRIPS is a resource planning system that is comprehensive, fully customizable, and scalable. It was developed and integrated with the Philippine government process in mind.

It integrates Budget, Procurement, Contract Management, Inventory and Fixed Assets, Accounting, HRIS and Payroll processes. The goal is to unify data and make it available at a fingertip, thus providing more responsive and reliable service to the Filipino people.

With GRIPS, Radenta has effectively taken an ERP that has proven its effectiveness for the private sector and customized it for use by the government.

There is now a growing trend to use ERP. Research shows that a resource planning system like GRIPS can reduce operation cost by 11 percent, standardize back office processes by 77 percent and give real-time visibility of data by 48 percent. GRIPS, which is a cloud-hosted ERP, is 30-percent cheaper than on-premise solutions.

In a survey on ‘Why Businesses Implement ERP,’ respondents cite the following reasons in adopting the software:

To improve business — 64 percent

To reinforce company growth — 57 percent

To reduce working capital — 57 percent

To improve customer service — 54 percent

To simplify workload — 49 percent

To make GRIPS even more responsive to client needs, Radenta is integrating Human Empowerment Equals Happy Employees (hemp) as its HRIS module.

Radenta created hemp which is a cloud-based human resource platform compliant with the government’s TRAIN Law.

It is a seamless, customized and scalable touch-of-a-button solution that offers features like HR and Payroll, Performance Assist, Employee Accounting, Staff Hub and Biometrics Security.

The HR and Payroll feature of hemp can handle e-201 files including SSS, Philhealth, PagIBIG and GSIS. It includes leaves and holidays management. It can be an HR policy repository with the ability to trigger automatic staff notification on new company rules. It is Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) compliant.

Michelle Lasam, Radenta’s Microsoft Line of Business operations manager, said: “As a Microsoft Gold partner, we are committed to help organizations, no matter the size, to uncover, implement and provide support as they move along their journey towards digitalization. There is a need for enterprise to embrace the ease of access to data that will help them become more efficient and productive. We, at Radenta, have different levels of Microsoft solutions that can cater to their needs.”

Learn how Radenta can help your business in its digital transformation, call (02) 8535-7801, 0919-0774042, info@radenta.com, www.radenta.com and https://www.facebook.com/radentatechnologies.