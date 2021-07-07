AKG Games to hold Hearthstone tourney with P60,000 prize pool in PH

Game publishing firm AKG Games recently announced that the first stage of the Hearthstone Guild Series Philippines will be taking place on July 11 this Sunday. With over P60,000 worth of prizes to be given away for the game’s first team tournament in the country, the event is organized with the collaboration of the local Hearthstone community and AKG Games, backed by Blizzard Entertainment.

For the qualifiers, the Interschool Cup will be the first on the roster of events, scheduled for July 11 and using the Standard mode of gameplay. It will be followed by an Open-for-All on July 17, an Interschool Cup following Battlegrounds rules the next day, another Open-for-All in Battlegrounds format on July 24, the Invitationals on Standard mode for July 25, and a subsequent Invitationals with the Battlegrounds format on July 31.

Overall, the first stage will include six qualifying tournaments with three for Standard and three for Battlegrounds. The Interschool Cup rounds are exclusively for teams currently enrolled in schools and universities in the Philippines while the Invitational qualifiers is where AKG will select team captains to form their teams that are not yet qualified in the next stage.

Each round has no limit in the number of players able to sign-up, as long as they register through the Battlefy platform. In Standard matches, each team needs to submit three unique decks and teams are allowed to communicate with each other via Discord. Participating teams are also allowed to register for multiple qualifier tournaments as long as they have not yet qualified for the next stage.