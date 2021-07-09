Top Clans invites more gamers to join this year’s tournament

Chinese game developer NetEase Games has announced plans for its esports tournament brand Top Clans, which now has more than 57 million views and 80 competing teams across five game titles. This year, the tournaments will be taking a grassroots approach to engage amateur teams and discover more talents in countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia.

Since there are still restrictions regarding physical tournament events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the “Top Clans Grassroots” model aims to invite more players to join tournaments from their homes, as well as grow their viewership audience with virtual matches.

To capture the interest of esports fans and gamers, the games to played for this year’s competition include Defense of the Ancients 2, Rules of Survival, Tom & Jerry: Chase, Tekken 7, and the newly added Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. After the recently concluded Summer Stage of Top Clans last June, teams who participated in Ranked Squad games will then proceed to the Group Stage.

For Rules of Survival, a total of 20 teams per region will be chosen to advance. The regions include Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Tomorrow, on July 10, the Philippine leg – Mindanao Qualifiers will take place.

The Tom & Jerry: Chase matches already concluded with its second monthly tournament while the regional qualifiers for Top Clans MLBB ended last Saturday, July 3. The top 2 teams of each region will then advance to the Top Clans Asia Pacific Finals with a prize pool of $1000 for the Philippines and Indonesia.