DICT activates first online business permit system in Mt. Province

The first Electronic Business Processing and Licensing System (eBPLS) in Mountain Province was launched in the Municipality of Bontoc last July 1.

Photo shows officials from the DICT, DTI,DILG, and LGUs during the launch

The Department of Information and Communications Technology – Luzon Cluster 1 led the rollout, in partnership with the Department of the Interior Local Government – Cordillera Administrative Region (DILG-CAR) and the Department of Trade and Industry – Cordillera Administrative Region (DTI-CAR).

“As part of our digital transformation efforts in the new normal, your DICT aspires to automate and modernize our local government units. To do this, we are tirelessly working to provide eBPLS to localities nationwide, especially those classified as third to sixth class municipalities,” DICT secretary Gregorio “Gringo” B. Honasan II said.

eBPLS is a cloud-based software that enables local government units to process applications for new business permits and applications for renewal of business permits electronically.

End-users registering through the system need only to fill out the application form and upload documentary requirements. Payment for the permit is also embedded in the software. Once done, permits can be released to the applicant on the same day.

DICT LC1 regional director Nestor S. Bongato cited the local government unit of Bontoc for being the first in the province to avail of the program. He said he is confident that the system will be able to streamline regulatory processes in business registration in the municipality.

Meanwhile, Bontoc mayor Franklin Odsey added that “since business process and licensing is the major revenue generating unit of every municipality, Bontoc will be maximizing the use of the program because of the benefits it will provide, especially in systematizing processes.”

Prior to the launch, DICT LC1 conducted a training aimed at developing technical skills on automating/computerizing business permits and licensing system using the eBPLS software last June 28 to 30, 2021 in Samoki, Bontoc.

A total of16 representatives from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Municipal Health Office, Business Process and Licensing Office, Office of the Treasury and Engineering participated in the event.