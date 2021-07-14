Report: More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks

A new report from security awareness training KnowBe4 has revealed that phishing emails about password checks continue to remain popular.

The results of its Q2 2021 top-clicked phishing report said there has been a significant rise in phishing email attacks related to HR topics, particularly regarding new policies that would affect all employees throughout organizations.

One subject area that has dropped off dramatically includes messages related to Covid-19, the report said, adding that end-users have become more savvy about scams related to that topic.

Social media messages are another area of concern when it comes to phishing, and LinkedIn phishing messages dominate as the top social media email subject to watch out for, holding the number one spot at 41%, according to the survey.

“With more employees returning to the office, they are concerned about new policies that affect their everyday situations at work, which is why we are seeing a rise in these types of phishing attacks” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4.

“These days, it is especially important for all end users to take a moment to double check a link or attachment and to question whether the email is expected or unexpected. Employees are truly an organisation’s last line of defence. They can be the difference between a successful attack and an unsuccessful one with proper security awareness training and testing.”

In Q2 2021, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The company also reviewed ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. The results are below.

Top 10 General Email Subjects:

Password Check Required Immediately

Vacation Policy Update

Important: Dress Code Changes

ACH Payment Receipt

Test of the [[company_name]] Emergency Notification System

Scheduled Server Maintenance — No Internet Access

COVID-19 Remote Work Policy Update

Scanned image from MX2310U@[[domain]]

Security Alert

Failed Delivery

When investigating ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines, the report found the most common throughout Q1 2021 included: