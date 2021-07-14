REVIEW | ‘Amazing Products’ USB rechargeable batteries

Amazing Products PH has a roster of practical and high-utility products, consisting mostly of useful electronic devices. You can find their products on their Facebook page and also at Shopee, Lazada, and ACE Hardware. Today will be looking at their rechargeable USB batteries.

Design and Ergonomics

What’s special about their packages is that you can also order them as gifts for friends or corporate gifts. The gift packaging is thoughtfully planned to surprise, ensuring excitement for the recipient.

Inside the packaging, well wrapped and cushioned for transit are the actual units, in individual packaging. All necessary details on use, guidelines, specs, etc. are in the box and detailed in the included documentation.

The batteries themselves are pretty straightforward, with clear indications for use. What’s special about them is that they have USB ports allowing for charging via a USB cable, versus the traditional charging dock.

Specs and Performance

The sets being tested were a pack of AA batteries and a AAA pack. Each contained 4 batteries but is also sold in sets of 2 batteries. They have a capacity of 1,000 mAh per battery for the AA and 450 mAh for the AAA. Charging on a regular USB port should take around 5 hours to fully charge. While charging there is a red LED indicator on the battery, which turns blue once complete. Discharge depends on the use case, but in slow discharge conditions like a wireless keyboard or mouse, it could last up to 3 months.

In terms of reusability, it’s rated for 500 recharge cycles. It’s got built-in overcharge protection and short circuit protection. The materials used in the battery are said to be non-toxic and eco-friendly in the marketing material.

Value

The normal price for the pack of four is P999, but it’s regularly on sale for P799. Given the USB charging convenience, along with the LED indicators, they easily justify the price. While you could purchase 1-time use batteries from Energizer or Duracell, they are expensive if you need to regularly change them out. So, in terms of the long-term cost of use, these would easily win out.

Also, worth adding is the gifting focus which makes it great as a practical gift for friends or colleagues. The gift packaging can be personalized which has a nice touch.

Conclusion

In today’s world, you likely have devices around the house that need batteries. The conveniences that these offer both in terms of design and functionality are great, not to mention the long-term cost-saving versus single-use batteries. Also, if you care about the environment, this is a better way to go. These also serve as great gifting options, so if it’s the holiday season, don’t forget to check these out.