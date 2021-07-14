Samsung adds entry-level smartphone to Galaxy A series

The Galaxy A02, the newest member of Samsung’s Galaxy A family, is designed for creators looking for an affordable smartphone with an extended battery life. Although it only charges at a 7.75W rate, the device is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery and a 6.5” display for viewing content or gaming.

Galaxy A02

Available in Black and Blue color variants, the Galaxy A02 retails for P4,990. It sports an all-plastic chassis and panel, and uses a dual-SIM tray with a dedicated microSDXC slot for memory expansion. It supports up to HD quality content on its PLS IPS screen with around 270 pixels-per-inch density and producing approximately 81.9% screen-to-body ratio.

The device runs on Samsung’s own One UI version 2.0 built on top of Android 10, and is equipped with a 28nm quad-core Mediatek MT6739W chip paired with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU. This built-in SoC is built for budget 4G smartphones and provides better low-light autofocus capabilities and a new anti-noise filter.

Its LPDDR3 eMMC 5.1 graphics core, on the other hand, has a max memory frequency of 667MHz and supports up to 1440×720 video display resolution. The 13MP dual rear camera setup with LED flash can capture 1080p@30fps videos, and is paired with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.1 functionality, FM radio, a microUSB 2.0 port, a loudspeaker, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi Direct.

