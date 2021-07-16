AWS names eCloudvalley as ‘Consulting Partner of the Year’ for PH

IT service management company eCloudvalley recently bagged the “Consulting Partner of the Year”’ 2021 award for the Philippines given by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network to honor the company’s role in helping local customers drive innovation in their businesses, as well as provide solutions built on AWS.

eCloudvalley country manager Jonathan Que

During the virtual ceremony on Thursday, July 15, AWS Philippines country manager Stephen Misa recalled how the local office of eCloudvalley back in 2018 started operations with just two employees. In a span of three years, the firm has now grown to 30 employees and offers a wide range of solutions – from migration, DevOps, data, containers, serverless, and SAP.

“Congratulations for winning the hearts and minds and earning the trust of over 100 customers to date in just three short years. That is an amazing accomplishment,” Misa continued.

Before debuting its Philippine branch in 2018, eCloudvalley started the AWS business in 2014. Two years later, the firm obtained the status of AWS Managed Service Partner. To date, it has received more than 500 AWS certifications, served more than a thousand customers, and has put up nine additional offices across the globe.

In a prepared statement, eCloudvalley country manager Jonathan Que noted on how the firm’s mission and goals are aligned with the leadership principles of AWS. Some of these include starting with the customer and working backwards when it comes to building trust and communicating a bold direction to inspire results.

“We try to understand customer pain points, and by understanding them, we believe that is the right formula for success in terms of establishing a longer relationship with them,” Que said.

In a separate interview on Friday, July 16, Que mentioned that while other partners of AWS offer migration services or big data, eCloudvalley covers end-to-end cloud services to its clients. For its customers in the Philippines, the firm focuses on five key products – next generation managed services, cloud migrations, big data and analytics, development, and DevOps services on the cloud.

“One of the biggest barriers to cloud adoption is enablement and the understanding of the customer of what cloud is. There should be more knowledge sharing about what cloud is and how it can help customers, and that’s what we do,” he said.

The company posted an overall growth of 153% year-on-year compared to 2020, driven by the spike in cloud migration service demands by Philippine companies moving more of their workloads to AWS. The eCloudvalley team expects to open three new locations in the near future: Vietnam, Cambodia, and Pakistan.