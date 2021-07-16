Meralco telco unit, Cignal TV formally launch RED Fiber broadband

Seven months after announcing their joint venture, Meralco telco unit Radius Telecoms and home satellite TV operator Cignal TV have formally launched RED Fiber, the country’s newest broadband service.

Simultaneous with the launch is the unveiling of the “Get Ready for the RED Life” campaign to offer Internet to Filipinos who do not have yet broadband access.

Officials led by Radius Telecoms president and CEO Quiel C. Delgado said Red Fiber does not intend to compete with current broadband providers such as PLDT, which is a sister firm under the MVP Group.

“We’re actually complementary because there’s a lot of people that do not have broadband connection yet. That’s the market we want to tap,” said Delgado.

RED Fiber said its high-speed broadband Internet service is powered by Radius’ 100% pure end-to-end fiber optic network. The offering is available in Mega Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Tagaytay, Rizal, Bulacan, Clark, and Cebu.

“The RED Life embodies RED Fiber’s holistic approach to providing the best possible internet service to more Filipinos across the country. From customer inquiries to application processing, to installation and after-sales service, we boast of our 24/7 customer service where we have round-the-clock service specialists who are ready to attend to customer concerns and guarantee user satisfaction,” said Delgado.

RED Fiber said its service packages suit different household needs which include Internet Only Plans and Dual Play Plans, with added IPTV content provided by Cignal TV.

“As part of our promise to deliver guaranteed satisfaction to our customers, we are also offering the 90-Day Internet Guarantee program where new subscribers can try our fast and reliable service,” added Delgado. “If the subscriber opts to discontinue the service, they can do so within 90 days without pre-termination fees.”

Cignal TV, Radius’ partner in providing IPTV channels bundled with the Internet, said it intends to bring premium entertainment to broadband subscribers.

“With Cignal TV’s partnership with Radius, we look forward to bringing the RED Life to more Filipino homes,” said Cignal TV and TV5 president and CEO Robert P. Galang.

Executives said RED Fiber connection can be installed within three days upon application. New customers will be required to submit at least one valid government-issued ID and one valid proof of billing.