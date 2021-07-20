Garmin intros 2nd-generation Venu smartwatch series

Wearable tech maker Garmin is now focusing on science-based health monitoring to address increasing concerns on health and fitness in its Asian market with the release of two new smartwatches for the Venu series – the Venu 2 (45mm) and Venu 2S (40mm) GPS smartwatches.

Both the Venu 2 and Venu 2S are priced at P22,995, with the 2S available in four different color variants — slate bezel with graphite case and silicone band, light gold bezel with light sand case and silicone band, silver bezel with mist gray case and silicone band, and rose gold bezel with white case and silicone band. The Venu 2, on the other hand, is available in silver bezel with granite blue case and silicone band, and slate bezel with black case and silicone band.

Some of the health-centric features of the Venu 2 series include health snapshot, body battery energy monitoring, a pulse ox sensor, stress tracking, women’s health tracking, hydration tracking, respiration tracking, sleep score and sleep monitoring, wrist-based heart rate reading, mindful breathing exercises, and even a fitness age calculator.

“At the core of the Venu product line is the belief that you can live better by building a healthier lifestyle. The Venu 2 series builds on this story with exciting new features that help explain what’s going on inside your body and the fitness and wellness tools needed to make healthy choices every day. Through science-based tracking, you can work on a better you more effectively each day,” said Scoppen Lin, director for Garmin Asia.

When it comes to fitness, the Venu 2 smartwatches are packed with several workout functionalities like animated on-screen workouts, around 35 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sports applications, strength training activity profiling, high-intensity interval training tracking, Garmin Connect, Garmin Coach, and intense minutes.

Aside from its activity and health functions, the Venu 2 devices are also equipped with standard smartwatch functionality. Users can receive email and text alerts, send messages when paired with an Android device, link wireless headphones and access Spotify or Deezer playlists, share live location with contacts, and download custom watch faces.

The Venu 2 and Venu 2S can be availed in all Garmin Brand Stores, as well as authorized online partners Lazada, Shopee, and Kinetic. Garmin also partnered with local sportswear brand Lotus Activewear for a promo where the first 50 customers to purchase the Venu 2 or Venu 2S receive a free Lotus Activewear gift bag and a Lotus Activewear gift voucher.